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Dingomaro - Iran's Black South

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A motorbike quest reveals Iran's overlooked African musical roots.

Follow musician Hamid Said across Hormozgan as he searches for black musicians and tries to stage a concert that has never come easily. Along the way, the film uncovers African rhythms, family pressures, and traditions that still shape southern Iran. It offers a rare, deeply human view of a culture many viewers have never seen.

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