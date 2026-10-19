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The Impossible Presidency: Rethinking Our Nation’s Highest Office

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A historian reexamines the presidency through Lincoln, Roosevelt, and the weight of power.

Historian Jeremi Suri explores how the presidency changed from Washington's unifying model to Lincoln's executive leadership and Franklin Roosevelt's healing role. Drawing on history to assess the office today, this talk offers a sharper way to understand presidential power, public expectations, and what effective leadership can look like. It is a rewarding watch for viewers who want deeper perspective on American democracy.

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