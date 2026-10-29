Curiosity Stream
Sign In

Reefs of Hope (Extended)

97% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Can curious robots and digital reefs help save corals from warming seas?

Explore how scientists investigate coral reefs under climate pressure, from heat-resilient super reefs to digital models that track where larvae travel. With curious underwater robots and new hydrodynamic tools, this film reveals how research, conservation, and local collaboration could help restore reefs worldwide.

Love Reefs of Hope (Extended)? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Reefs of Hope (Extended), from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.