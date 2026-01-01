Climate Impact Asia

Where rising seas, failing crops, and hidden faults reshape Southeast Asia.

See why Southeast Asia stands at the front line of climate risk, where rising seas, typhoons, food insecurity, and seismic threats collide. With scientists from the Earth Observatory of Singapore and regional partners, this film follows the evidence, from mangrove sediments and tsunami debris to rice research and volcanic infrasound. Sign up to watch a rigorous look at the science shaping the region's future.