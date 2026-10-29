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Secret Lives of Sharks

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Fin cams reveal sharks from wrecks, shallows, and seal-packed waters.

Go behind the scenes with filmmaker Andy Casagrande as advanced cameras and field research uncover how sand tigers, tiger sharks, great whites, and great hammerheads hunt, glide, and interact with their world. From North Carolina wrecks to the waters off Grand Bahama, South Africa, and Bimini, each breakthrough view turns shark behavior into something vivid, surprising, and worth diving deeper into.

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