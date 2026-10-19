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Rewilding: Back to Nature

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Where bison, wolves, and wetlands reveal nature's power to recover.

Discover how rewilding restores damaged landscapes by returning key species and giving natural processes room to work. From bison in the Carpathians to wolves in Yellowstone and mangroves in Costa Rica, this documentary reveals why a practical, cost-effective conservation strategy can boost biodiversity and help protect the climate. For curious minds, it offers big ideas grounded in real examples.

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