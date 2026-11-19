Death in Hands
94% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
In Benghazi's ruins, de-miners face invisible threats with bare hands.
Set amid the shattered neighborhoods of Benghazi, this documentary follows former soldiers and volunteers as they search for improvised explosive devices left behind by IS. You will witness the precision, fear, and loss behind every house cleared, and see why their work matters long after the fighting stops. Sign up to experience a tense, human portrait of courage under relentless pressure.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free