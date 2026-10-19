Dreaming in Overdrive: The John Staluppi Story

Inside a dream museum, 130 extraordinary cars await the auction block.

Step inside John Staluppi's Cars of Dreams collection as this film examines standout classics, muscle cars, Corvettes, Cadillacs, and rare modern machines before their Scottsdale auction. From Chrysler letter cars and a 1969 Camaro to a Lexus LFA and a custom Corvette restomod, each stop reveals the craft, variety, and passion behind one remarkable collection.