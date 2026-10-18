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Curious Minds: Health

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Inside the obesity crisis, cheap calories and still lives reshape a nation.

Examine how fast food, low-cost calories, and sedentary habits have transformed patterns of health in the United States. This series connects those shifts to rising obesity and serious metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes and hypertension in children. Sign up to understand the forces behind the trend and what it could take to reverse it.

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