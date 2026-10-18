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Curious Minds: Climate Change

93% loved this19 episodes4KCC
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Inside the forces turning familiar weather into a more volatile future.

Explore how climate change can reshape jet streams, intensify storms, and alter vital ocean and water systems. Experts connect El Nino, La Nina, polar vortex patterns, and rising seas to the bigger picture of a warming planet. Sign up to watch a clear, thought-provoking look at what these changes could mean next.

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19 episodes

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