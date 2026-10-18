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TOURS DE PISTE

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France's most intriguing airfields come alive through a pilot's-eye tour.

Explore a tour of France focused on some of its most interesting airfields, guided by Magali Rebeaud. Each stop offers a closer look at the character and appeal of these aerodromes, making the series a rewarding way to deepen your curiosity and see aviation from a fresh perspective.

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2 episodes

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