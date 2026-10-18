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Curious Minds: American History

94% loved this9 episodes4KCC
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Expert perspectives reveal the people and turning points that shaped America.

See U.S. history through expert insight as this series takes a closer look at influential figures and pivotal moments. From Revolutionary-era artifacts and Mount Vernon to Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, the Civil War, and mass immigration, each episode adds depth and context that rewards curiosity. Sign up to watch history become richer, more human, and more connected.

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9 episodes

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