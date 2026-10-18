Curious Minds: American History

Curiosity Original
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Expert perspectives reveal the people and turning points that shaped America.
See U.S. history through expert insight as this series takes a closer look at influential figures and pivotal moments. From Revolutionary-era artifacts and Mount Vernon to Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, the Civil War, and mass immigration, each episode adds depth and context that rewards curiosity. Sign up to watch history become richer, more human, and more connected.
Episode guide9 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free