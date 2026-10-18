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Curious Minds: Dinosaurs

92% loved this7 episodes4KCC
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Enter a vanished world shaped by giants, violence, and extinction.

Explore how dinosaurs lived, hunted, saw the world, and vanished in a mass extinction that reset life on Earth. From the power of Tyrannosaurus rex to evidence of social behavior and deep evolutionary change, this series turns familiar creatures into a richer scientific story. Sign up to watch ideas this big come vividly to life.

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7 episodes

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