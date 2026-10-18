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Siyaya - Wildest Cape

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Four young explorers chase a hidden library through South Africa's wild mountains.

Follow four youngsters into a South African mountain wilderness where wind, water, and fire shape every step of their search for a secret library. Along the way, they encounter wildlife, ancient landscapes, and rock paintings that reveal a deeper message about survival and human history. Sign up to experience an adventure that rewards curiosity with discovery.

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13 episodes

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