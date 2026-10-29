Menschliches Versagen

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When flawless machines fail, the human hand behind them comes into focus.
This series examines why technical achievements so often seem infallible, only to reveal the people behind every system. As human error comes into view, each episode invites a sharper look at responsibility, design, and the limits of technology. Sign up to watch a thought-provoking exploration of failure and what it exposes.
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