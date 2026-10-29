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Die Welt der Saurier

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New science rewrites the lives of Earth’s most formidable giants.

This series examines how recent research is transforming what we thought we knew about dinosaurs. Instead of primitive reptiles, they emerge as more complex and surprising creatures, inviting a deeper look at prehistoric life. Sign up to see how each discovery reshapes the story of these ancient animals.

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2 episodes

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