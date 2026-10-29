Die Welt der Saurier

67% loved this2 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
New science rewrites the lives of Earth’s most formidable giants.
This series examines how recent research is transforming what we thought we knew about dinosaurs. Instead of primitive reptiles, they emerge as more complex and surprising creatures, inviting a deeper look at prehistoric life. Sign up to see how each discovery reshapes the story of these ancient animals.
Episode guide2 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free