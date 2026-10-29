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Die Mauer - Berlin 1961-63

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Inside Berlin's sudden division, the shock of August 13, 1961 unfolds.

Explore the moment East Germany sealed Berlin's sector border on August 13, 1961, and the immediate shock it unleashed. This series focuses on the tense early years through 1963, giving you a sharper understanding of a divided city and why its history still grips the mind. Sign up to watch a defining chapter of Berlin brought into clear focus.

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2 episodes

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