House of What?! (Season 2)

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Step inside cave houses, fish homes, fire stations, and other bold reinventions.
Chris Grundy tours eclectic homes where recycled and up-cycled materials become deeply personal spaces. Across this season, you will uncover cave dwellings, a low-carbon home, an indestructible fish-inspired house, and a transformed fire station, each shaped by creativity and ingenuity. Sign up to see how unconventional design turns strange materials into unforgettable places.
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