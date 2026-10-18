Project Smoke (Season 3)

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Fire, smoke, and Steven Raichlen transform meat and seafood into spectacle.
Season 3 turns smoking food into a hands-on masterclass, with Steven Raichlen exploring everything from brisket to seafood and bold new ways to build flavor with fire and smoke. Across inventive techniques, global inspirations, and vividly prepared dishes, each episode offers ideas worth savoring, making this a rewarding series to sign up and watch.
Episode guide13 episodes
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