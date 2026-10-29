Bedrohte Flüsse

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From the Nile to the Colorado, rivers reveal a world under strain.
Explore global conflicts over water through the stories of rivers from the Nile to the Colorado. See how these struggles reshape lives, ecosystems, and the balance between people and nature, while meeting those searching for solutions. It is a timely, thought-provoking series that rewards curious viewers with real-world insight.
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