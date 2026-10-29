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Berlin 1945

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A city at war, seen through civilians and Allied soldiers.

This series examines Berlin's decisive year of 1945 through a cinematic lens, revealing the city's fate from the perspectives of German residents and Allied soldiers. As these viewpoints intersect, the story offers a richer understanding of a turning point in history, making it a rewarding reason to sign up and keep watching.

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2 episodes

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