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Deadly Science (Staffel 2)

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Where bold scientific ambition collides with risk, loss, and lasting legacy.

This series examines visionaries whose drive to push beyond the known world ended in tragedy. As each story unfolds, you will discover who they were and what they left behind, turning scientific ambition into a deeper question about cost, progress, and legacy that makes signing up feel rewarding.

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6 episodes

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