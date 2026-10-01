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Menschliches Versagen II

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Six disasters reveal the fatal chain reactions behind human error.

This series examines six catastrophes where technology, organization, and human mistakes combined with deadly consequences. You will uncover how small failures escalated into disaster, making each story a sharp lesson in how complex systems break. Sign up to see what these events reveal about risk, responsibility, and prevention.

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6 episodes

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