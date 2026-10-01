Six disasters reveal the fatal chain reactions behind human error.
This series examines six catastrophes where technology, organization, and human mistakes combined with deadly consequences. You will uncover how small failures escalated into disaster, making each story a sharp lesson in how complex systems break. Sign up to see what these events reveal about risk, responsibility, and prevention.
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Thousands of the world's best documentaries and factual programming — nature, history, science, technology, and biography — including exclusive Curiosity Originals like Menschliches Versagen II. Stream it all ad-free, anytime.
Menschliches Versagen II streams with every plan. Plans start at $4.17/month.
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