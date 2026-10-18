Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

Curious Minds: Animals

93% loved this13 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

See the hidden instincts and ethical tensions shaping life with animals.

Explore how animals behave, choose mates, and reveal the forces driving life across the animal kingdom. The series also examines how humans raise, use, and protect other creatures, from agriculture to anti-cruelty law. It is a thought-provoking look at the world we share, with ideas that keep unfolding as you watch.

Episode guide

13 episodes

Love Curious Minds: Animals? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Curious Minds: Animals, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.