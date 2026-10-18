Curious Minds: Animals

Curiosity Original
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See the hidden instincts and ethical tensions shaping life with animals.
Explore how animals behave, choose mates, and reveal the forces driving life across the animal kingdom. The series also examines how humans raise, use, and protect other creatures, from agriculture to anti-cruelty law. It is a thought-provoking look at the world we share, with ideas that keep unfolding as you watch.
Episode guide13 episodes
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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