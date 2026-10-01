Extraordinary animal abilities reveal nature's most ingenious survival designs.
Discover how remarkable animals use specialized anatomy to hunt, hide, defend themselves, and survive. Each episode reveals the precise physical traits behind these natural advantages, turning familiar wildlife into a deeper study of adaptation. Sign up to see how nature engineers its own superheroes.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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Thousands of the world's best documentaries and factual programming — nature, history, science, technology, and biography — including exclusive Curiosity Originals like Tierische Superhelden (Staffel 2). Stream it all ad-free, anytime.
Tierische Superhelden (Staffel 2) streams with every plan. Plans start at $4.17/month.
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Curiosity Stream is our streaming service — thousands of documentaries and originals. The Smart Bundle is Curiosity Stream plus four other independent streaming services (Tastemade, Kidstream, Curiosity University, and SOMM TV) on a single subscription.