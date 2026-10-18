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Curious Minds: The Cosmos

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From ancient equations to extra dimensions, the universe opens wider.

Explore how humanity has tried to understand what the universe is made of, from early mathematical insight to modern cosmology. This series weighs ideas about extra dimensions, intelligent life, the multiverse, and an expanding universe, turning vast questions into compelling viewing. Sign up to follow the thinking that keeps widening our picture of reality.

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6 episodes

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