Curiosity Retreats 2015 Lectures

Curiosity Original
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Big ideas take the stage as science confronts the modern world.
Enter a lecture series where leading thinkers and scientists tackle urgent global concerns with clarity, depth, and surprising reach. From quantum mechanics and creativity to business, history, and the future of the planet, each talk opens a new way to see the world. Sign up to watch ideas that reward curiosity long after the applause ends.
Episode guide8 episodes
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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