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Curious Minds: Titanic

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New marine archaeology reveals the human drama still resting on the seafloor.

Leading experts examine recent marine archaeology discoveries tied to the Titanic's tragic sinking. Through firsthand insight from those who have studied and visited the wreck, the series connects the ship's haunting remains to the real lives, choices, and aftermath that made this disaster endure. Sign up to see history become vividly, unsettlingly real.

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3 episodes

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