Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

Curious Minds: David McCullough

98% loved this5 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

An acclaimed historian reveals the human pulse behind America's past.

Explore how David McCullough connects writing, research, and storytelling to the lives that shaped American history. Through his reflections on books, biography, perseverance, and gratitude, the series turns familiar events into vivid human drama. Sign up to see history through the curiosity and craft of a master narrator.

Episode guide

5 episodes

Love Curious Minds: David McCullough? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Curious Minds: David McCullough, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.