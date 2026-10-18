Curious Minds: Science In Society

Curiosity Original
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Where scientific ideas collide with politics, ethics, crime, and the future.
Hear experts unpack how scientific thinking shapes public debate, forensic investigation, and our vision of what comes next. Across wide-ranging discussions, the series shows why facts, reasoning, and unanswered questions matter far beyond the lab. Sign up to watch ideas sharpen into insight.
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