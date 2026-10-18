Curious Minds: Anthropology

Curiosity Original
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Ancient clues and living questions reveal how humans shaped their world.
Hear anthropologists explain how artifacts, ancient skies, museums, and contested migrations uncover the human story. From debates over North America's first peoples to the rise and collapse of Southwest cultures, the series turns evidence into insight. Sign up to see how anthropology connects past lives to questions that still matter.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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