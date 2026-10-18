Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

Curious Minds: Anthropology

94% loved this9 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Ancient clues and living questions reveal how humans shaped their world.

Hear anthropologists explain how artifacts, ancient skies, museums, and contested migrations uncover the human story. From debates over North America's first peoples to the rise and collapse of Southwest cultures, the series turns evidence into insight. Sign up to see how anthropology connects past lives to questions that still matter.

Episode guide

9 episodes

Love Curious Minds: Anthropology? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Curious Minds: Anthropology, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.