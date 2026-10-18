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Curious Minds: Music

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Inside the creative spark that turns virtuosity into fearless performance.

Explore what drives exceptional musicians to create, perform, and push beyond perfection. Drawing on intimate reflections about improvisation, discipline, and finding an authentic voice, this series reveals how music becomes both craft and freedom. Sign up to experience a thoughtful look at what world-class artistry feels like from the inside.

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7 episodes

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