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Bright Now

95% loved this71 episodes4KCC
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Short documentaries that capture the ideas and events shaping right now.

Explore timely short stories spanning science and technology, history, global issues, and the people at the center of them. From sea slug adaptations and the mysteries of taste to the Berlin Wall’s legacy and endangered Cuban crocodiles, each episode opens a focused window onto a bigger world. Sign up to keep discovering the forces, breakthroughs, and debates defining the present.

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71 episodes

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