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My Wild Backyard

96% loved this5 episodes4KCC
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Wildlife filmmakers reveal the hidden dramas shaping the places they call home.

Travel from South Africa to California, Mexico, Patagonia, and beyond through the eyes of local wildlife filmmakers rooted in each landscape. You will uncover how weather, terrain, and fragile ecosystems shape everything from rhinos and pangolins to dolphins, prairie dogs, and marsh birds. It is a richly observed series that rewards curiosity with fresh perspective in every episode.

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5 episodes

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