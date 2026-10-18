The Year That Rocked the World

Curiosity Original
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1989 unfolds as revolutions, inventions, disasters, and defiant voices reshape history.
Step into the year when the Berlin Wall fell, the worldwide web began to take shape, and global headlines swung from celebration to catastrophe. This series connects politics, science, culture, and crisis across 1989, revealing why its turning points still define the modern world. Sign up to see how one extraordinary year changed everything.
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