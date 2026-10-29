What Went Wrong

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Inside the tiny construction flaws and split-second decisions behind catastrophe.
This series investigates how small mistakes in buildings, aircraft, and spacecraft can trigger devastating chain reactions. Through cases including Grenfell Tower, Concorde, Challenger, and MH370, it reveals how design choices, maintenance failures, and human decisions combine under pressure. Sign up to watch the details click into place, and see disaster with sharper insight.
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