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Islands

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Where isolation reshapes life, from giant crabs to flightless birds.

Explore how islands become natural laboratories where evolution unfolds in real time, as stranded animals adapt to new challenges and seize unexpected niches. From the Galapagos to Madagascar, this series reveals why remote worlds produce such strange, specialized wildlife, and why watching closely makes nature feel more surprising, connected, and alive.

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3 episodes

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