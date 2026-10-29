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Creepy Crawlies

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Enter the hidden world where invertebrates rule by appetite and instinct.

Explore the biology and astonishing diversity of invertebrates through the feeding, hunting, breeding, and survival strategies that shape life around us. From pollinators and decomposers to predators and social insects, this series reveals why these often overlooked animals are fascinating, vital, and worth a closer look.

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3 episodes

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