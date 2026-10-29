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Power & Tech (Season 2)

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Inside the workshops where bold machines are imagined, tested, and transformed.

Meet inventors as they reveal how ideas become working machines, and how form, function, and market demands shape every breakthrough. Across 22 profiles, this season captures the setbacks, problem-solving, and daring thinking behind creations that move through water, snow, cities, film sets, and beyond. Sign up to see innovation from the inside.

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10 episodes

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