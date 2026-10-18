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Sixteen Legs

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In Tasmania’s caves, an ancient spider rules a hidden underworld.

Descend into Tasmania’s cave systems to uncover a fragile ecosystem of glowworms, cave crickets, and the island’s largest spider. The series reveals how life survives in total darkness, and why these prehistoric predators matter to our understanding of evolution and extinction. Sign up to see a strange world few ever encounter, brought vividly to light.

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2 episodes

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