Mega-Markt

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Inside the vast pet store where 3,000 animal species fill 12,000 square meters.
Step inside the world’s largest pet store and see how 12,000 square meters can hold an astonishing range of life. With 3,000 different animal species on offer, this series reveals a scale few people ever witness. Sign up to explore a setting that turns everyday commerce into a surprising study of the animal world.
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