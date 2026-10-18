Curious Minds: Shakespeare

Curiosity Original
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Inside the theaters, texts, and mysteries behind Shakespeare's lasting power.
Explore how Shakespeare's works gained extraordinary cultural influence, from the spoken energy of early theater to the prestige of the 1623 First Folio. This series also examines the mystery of his creativity, including collaboration, borrowing, and the language that captivated audiences across social classes. Sign up to see why his genius still invites fresh questions.
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