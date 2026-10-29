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Mythos VW

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Inside a private museum, the Beetle reveals Volkswagen's defining legacy.

Discover why Volkswagen's rise cannot be told without the Beetle, the model that shaped its success. With remarkable cars on display in the Grundmann family's private museum, this series offers a closer look at the design, history, and cultural impact behind an automotive icon. Sign up to see what made these machines endure.

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2 episodes

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