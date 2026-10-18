Curious Minds: The Bronze Age

Curiosity Original
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Bronze, trade, and collapse reshape the first interconnected world.
Explore how Bronze Age civilizations rose from towns to powerful cities linked by trade, diplomacy, and writing across the eastern Mediterranean and Near East. See how bronze transformed daily life, from farming to warfare, and why disruptions in tin routes, drought, and invasions helped bring this world crashing down. Sign up to uncover the human stories inside archaeology's biggest mysteries.
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