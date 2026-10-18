Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

Animal Tales

94% loved this4 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

From Arctic belugas to moonlit forests, survival stories unfold worldwide.

Explore remarkable wildlife stories shaped by danger, adaptation, and the fight to survive. Across the Arctic, New Zealand, Australia, and nocturnal forests, researchers and hidden cameras reveal animals under pressure, from declining belugas to endangered birds and urban possums. Sign up to see how each episode turns natural behavior into gripping insight.

Episode guide

4 episodes

Love Animal Tales? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Animal Tales, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.