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Inside the battle for Africa's wildlife, where extinction fuels global consequences.
Explore the complex human threats facing Africa's vanishing wildlife through frontline reporting and expert insight, including Dr. Jane Goodall. This film reveals how the loss of elephants and other species ripples through forests, crime networks, and communities, turning conservation into a story with planetary stakes. Sign up to see the full picture unfold.
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