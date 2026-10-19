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Jacques Cousteau's Legacy

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Beneath legendary dives, a complicated ocean legacy rises into view.

Using wildlife footage, archival material, and re-enactments, this film reconstructs Jacques Cousteau's life as a marine biologist, inventor, filmmaker, and environmental pioneer. It also examines the contradictions in his work and what remains of the places he made famous, giving viewers a richer way to see both ocean exploration and conservation.

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