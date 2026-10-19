Second Century Stewardship: Acadia National Park

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It is the dawn of the second century for Acadia National Park and the US National Park Service. Explore the science beyond the stunning scenery of Acadia National Park and how the wise stewardship of this national treasure will benefit future generations.
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