Curiosity Stream
Sign In

Second Century Stewardship: Acadia National Park

86% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

It is the dawn of the second century for Acadia National Park and the US National Park Service.  Explore the science beyond the stunning scenery of Acadia National Park and how the wise stewardship of this national treasure will benefit future generations.

Love Second Century Stewardship: Acadia National Park? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Second Century Stewardship: Acadia National Park, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.