Behind The Scenes: Madame Tussaud's New York

Curiosity Original
95% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Step inside the careful craft behind New York's lifelike celebrity icons.
Go beyond the gallery floor to see how artists clean, repair, style, and preserve Madame Tussauds New York figures for daily visitors. From smoothing scratches and retouching paint to inserting individual hairs, the work reveals the precision behind every pose. Sign up to discover the artistry that keeps these famous faces convincingly real.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free