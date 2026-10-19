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Behind The Scenes: Madame Tussaud's New York

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Step inside the careful craft behind New York's lifelike celebrity icons.

Go beyond the gallery floor to see how artists clean, repair, style, and preserve Madame Tussauds New York figures for daily visitors. From smoothing scratches and retouching paint to inserting individual hairs, the work reveals the precision behind every pose. Sign up to discover the artistry that keeps these famous faces convincingly real.

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