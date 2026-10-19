The Power of Sound

Curiosity Original
79% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Hear prairie alarms, jungle roars, and rattles that keep danger at bay.
Discover how prairie dogs, howler monkeys, and rattlesnakes use sound as a tool for survival. From colony warning calls and thunderous territorial roars to the unmistakable shake of a snake's tail, this film reveals how noise can protect, communicate, and deter threats. Sign up to see the natural world through one of its most powerful senses.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free