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The Power of Sound

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Hear prairie alarms, jungle roars, and rattles that keep danger at bay.

Discover how prairie dogs, howler monkeys, and rattlesnakes use sound as a tool for survival. From colony warning calls and thunderous territorial roars to the unmistakable shake of a snake's tail, this film reveals how noise can protect, communicate, and deter threats. Sign up to see the natural world through one of its most powerful senses.

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